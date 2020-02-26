Legal battle over gag order in Fotis Dulos murder case continues

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The legal battle over the gag order in the Fotis Dulos murder case continued Tuesday.

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis had filed an appeal of the gag order in the case, which the state had moved to dismiss. Tuesday, Pattis filed a memo opposing the state’s attempt to dismiss his appeal.

In his motion, Pattis cites the fact that the gag order prevents Dulos’ family from countering public speculation, which Pattis has long contended is slanted against his former client.

“Throughout this case, the State, the media, and the public at large have tried the deceased appellant, Mr. Dulos, as a prisoner at the bar of public opinion. The State’s treatment of Mr. Dulos not only put him on trial for his alleged crime, but it also put Mr. Dulos’ good name as well as his family’s good name on public trial with the judge and jury being a public hell-bent on summary, retributive “justice.” Having publicly proceeded to stigmatize the Dulos’ good name, the State proceeded to do something that it could have never accomplished in a court of law: silencing Mr. Dulos, his family, and his attorneys by a gag order that violates its targets’ constitutional rights to free speech.” Memo filed by Norm Pattis in State of Connecticut v. Fotis Dulos

Pattis also argued that the state’s claim that the appeal of the gag order is moot because Dulos is deceased does not take into account the fact that the gag order also impacts Dulos’ living relatives.

“Dismissing this appeal because Mr. Dulos is no longer alive would ignore the constraints the gag order has placed on all individuals involved in this case,” states the memo filed by Pattis Tuesday.