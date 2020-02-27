Legal blow to Pattis: State Supreme Court dismisses appeal to lift gag order in Dulos criminal case

Fotis Dulos, center, and his attorneys Norm Pattis, left and Chris La Tronica appear for a probable cause hearing in Stamford Superior Court, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a missing Connecticut mother of five who is presumed dead, pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and kidnapping charges as a judge warned him to not violate his house arrest conditions again. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

(WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed the State Supreme Court has dismissed Attorney Norm Pattis’ appeal to lift the gag order issued in the criminal case against Fotis Dulos.

The State Supreme Court is citing Dulos’ death as the reason they dismissed the appeal.

Dulos took his life nearly a month ago at his Farmington home. He is the prime suspect in the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

