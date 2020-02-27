Legal blow to Pattis: State Supreme Court dismisses appeal to lift gag order in Dulos criminal case

(WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed the State Supreme Court has dismissed Attorney Norm Pattis’ appeal to lift the gag order issued in the criminal case against Fotis Dulos.
The State Supreme Court is citing Dulos’ death as the reason they dismissed the appeal.
Dulos took his life nearly a month ago at his Farmington home. He is the prime suspect in the murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos.
