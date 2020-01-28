Legal license of co-defendant in murder of Jennifer Dulos placed on interim suspension

The Dulos Case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kent Mawhinney, former civil lawyer to Fotis Dulos and current co-defendant in the murder of Jennifer Dulos, is being temporarily barred from practicing law.

Kent Mawhinney was arrested in early January for conspiracy to commit murder in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos. He was not able to post his $2 million bond and remains behind bars.

Tuesday, Mawhinney’s legal licence was placed on interim suspension by a Hartford Superior Court.

