Man claims God wanted him to befriend Fotis Dulos to learn about Jennifer’s disappearance, ‘end the horrible drama quickly’

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Before his suicide attempt, Fotis Dulos told Farmington police he believed that a Plainville man wanted to kill him.

In an exclusive interview, that man — identified as Brad Ragaglia — told News 8 that he wanted to befriend Dulos in order to build trust and learn more about Jennifer Farber Dulos‘ disappearance.

“I was stealth. I play acted the role of [a] compassionate new friend and [his] Greek family bit,” he said in a text message to News 8.

According to a police report, Ragaglia stopped by Dulos’ home on Christmas Eve and said he was “sorry for his plight,” gave him Christian book and “…told him he’d pray for him and his children.”

Dulos told police he fell for it and even invited Ragaglia over for Christmas “…since Brad said that he would be all alone.”

Ragaglia declined but was back at the house the day after Christmas, and again on New Year’s Eve.

According to the police reports, Dulos told Ragaglia he “had made [Dulos’] Christmas special despite all of the pain he was going through.”

Ragaglia told News 8 he gave Dulos magnesium pills after he “complained of being depressed and having little sleep.”

Police said he also gave Dulos a vial of Holy Water and said to “bless his family with it.”

When asked about Ragaglia outside a probate court hearing on Dulos’ estate Tuesday, Dulos’ defense attorney Kevin Smith had just five words, saying “The man is a clown.”

The play-acting — as Ragaglia called it — unspooled after the new year, when police said Ragaglia accidentally forwarded a text chain to Dulos in which he detailed to a friend his attempts to befriend Dulos and “…that God put me in the situation to end this horrible drama quickly…”

Dulos called police and said he was worried that Ragaglia wanted to kill him.

He asked police to test the pills and the liquid for traces of poison.

Ragaglia denied ever trying to hurt Dulos. Farmington police decided not to test for poison but did step up patrols of the neighborhood.

At a bond hearing for Dulos days before he died, attorney Norm Pattis called out Ragaglia — though not by name.

“We’re aware of another individual who talked his way into Mr. Dulos’s home over the Christmas holidays and is now trying to sell those copies of tape-recorded conversations to others,” Pattis said. “I know who you are. We’re watching what you’re doing.”

Ragaglia admitted to police he tried to record his conversations with Dulos, but he said the phone he was using to do it shut off. He was told not to contact Dulos or his family, including two nieces he’d reached out to on social media.

Last week, three days after Dulos died from a suicide attempt, Farmington police found Ragaglia and another woman at 80 Mountain Spring Rd. — a property belonging to Dulos’ company the Fore Group. Ragaglia told police he was working on a book about the disappearance of Jennifer. He was charged with trespassing.

News 8 asked Ragaglia if he felt as though he was taking advantage of someone in a vulnerable situation and his family. Ragaglia said he was an investigative journalist.

Police did not cite him for having the initial contact with Dulos, but he will be in court next week on that criminal trespass misdemeanor charge.