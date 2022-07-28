STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Michelle Troconis, the woman facing felony charges in the disappearance of the missing mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, is due in court on Thursday.

Troconis will appear for a remote hearing in a Stamford courtroom to face charges including conspiracy to commit murder, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering.

Her attorney filed a motion on Wednesday requesting the name of the people the state alleges Troconis conspired with to commit the crime. The final page of the request also mentions a phone that may contain evidence of the crime, including a potential suspect’s last name.

A previous attempt at a request for information was denied, according to officials.

Jennifer Dulos went missing in May of 2019 and has not been seen since. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, killed himself after being charged with Jennifer’s murder.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, who police said may have helped her then-boyfriend cover up or commit a crime.

Fotis Dulos and Troconis were accused of dumping trash bags in Hartford the day she went missing. Some of those bags contained her blood, according to official statements.