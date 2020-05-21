Michelle Troconis releases statement regarding case of missing mom, Jennifer Dulos

(WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, who’s been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos, has released a statement regarding the case on Thursday.

Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, says she has been wanting to speak out for a while, but the court dates kept getting pushed back. Her statement was translated into English by Schoenhorn’s office from an audio recording which was made in Spanish.