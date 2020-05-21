Michelle Troconis releases statement regarding case of missing mom, Jennifer Dulos

(WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, who’s been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case of missing New Canaan mom Jennifer Dulos, has released a statement regarding the case on Thursday.
Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, says she has been wanting to speak out for a while, but the court dates kept getting pushed back. Her statement was translated into English by Schoenhorn’s office from an audio recording which was made in Spanish.
My name is Michelle Troconis. For the past year, people have said
Many things about me – some kind; some cruel. I was advised by my
Lawyers to remain quiet and rely on the justice system, which is
Very frustrating for me because there is a lot I would wish to say.
It has been nearly a year since I first heard about the disappearance
Of Jennifer Dulos. As a mother, I am saddened for the loss that these
Five children have suffered, being left without both parents in such
A short period of time.
But despite the way I have been treated by the police, I know nothing
About Jennifer Dulos’ whereabouts or what may have happened to
Her. I know that under American law, I don’t have to prove my
Innocence, but actually to me it feels that way, during all this time
While under public scrutiny.
To those who are quick to judge people they do not know, let me say
This: it is possible to misjudge others. Whether or not Fotis Dulos
Was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused
Him of doing, I do not know. But based on what I have learned in the
Last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him.