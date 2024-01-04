STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis’ trial will start four days later than previously planned, according to a court official.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Monday. Instead, it will start on Jan. 11.

News 8 has reached out to Troconis’ attorney and the prosecution to learn more about the change.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos, in May 2019 at her New Canaan home.

Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found, and she is presumed dead. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Troconis has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.