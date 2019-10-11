Michelle Troconis wants records sealed in Dulos case

(WTNH)– Attorneys for Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis submitted multiple filings related to the civil lawsuit brought on by the estate of Jennifer Farber Dulos’s father.

Lawyers for Troconis are attempting to have her deposition in the case sealed.

Attorney Andrew Bowman argued that making the deposition public could violate her rights to a fair trial.

Troconis is charged with two counts of evidence tampering and one count of hindering prosecution related to the investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The estate for Hilliard Farber is buying to recover money it says the estate loaned to the Fore Group in 2004. The Fore Group is a construction company owned by Fotis Dulos.

The Fore Group attorney also filed a motion related to the civil case. The motion is a response we to the estate’s objection to a request for them to hand over all state and federal tax returns from 2005 up until the plaintiffs death. The estate argues the documents are irrelevant to the case and constitute harassment by the defendant.

Fotis Dulos is charged with two counts of evidence tampering and one count of hindering prosecution. Both Dulos and Troconis pleaded not guilty to the charges.