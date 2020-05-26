New details unearthed in newly-released police report of Fotis Dulos’ attempted suicide

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington police have released the report regarding the attempted suicide of Fotis Dulos, the man charged in the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The 28-page police report stems from Jan. 28, 2020 when Dulos reportedly took his own life in his Farmington home by carbon monoxide poisoning.

At the time of his death, Dulos was on house arrest after being charged for capital murder in the death of Jennifer, who has been missing since May 24, 2019.

According to the newly-released court documents and witness interviews, no one had any idea Dulos was thinking about suicide.

He met with his attorneys the day before his bail hearing and they said he gave no indication that he was feeling depressed.

At 10:55 a.m. on Jan. 28, about an hour before his previously-scheduled bond hearing, one of his attornies, Kevin Smith, talked to Dulos asking where he was. It was just minutes before the attempted suicide attempt.

Smith says of the call, “Fotis gave no indication that he was about to try and take his own life.”

An hour goes by and Fotis doesn’t show up in court. His defense team starts calling around. The case report says they reached out to Anna Curry, who told police she was Fotis’s girlfriend at the time.

His lawyers told her that the GPS tracker on his ankle showed Dulos was still at the house in Farmington.

The documents say of Curry, “at that moment she knew that Fotis must have done something to harm himself” and that she told Smith “to call 911 to get an ambulance for Fotis but that Smith refused. She went on to say Smith said that he didn’t want to cause more problems for Fotis in case Fotis had removed the GPS device.”

We reached out to Dulos’ lead attorney, Norm Pattis, and his legal team about these allegations, and they have not gotten back to us. But in published reports in the Hartford Courant, Pattis says the exchange between Curry and Smith never happened.

Dulos was found unresponsive by first responders in his car in the garage of his Jefferson Crossing home. He was treated at UConn Medical Center with a pulse, then flown by Lifestar to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber. He was pronounced dead on Jan. 30.

A note was found next to Dulos in the car at the time he was found. In it, he claimed he had nothing to do with Jennifer’s death or disappearance.

In the new report, we also learn, “There were multiple photographs of Fotis and his children found on the center console and in the right front passenger compartment. There was an empty, uncapped bottle of Tylenol PM and two rolls of duct tape on the front passenger seat.”

On Jan. 30, Pattis said Dulos’ death was not an admission of guilt.

“To those who contend that Mr. Dulos’ death reflects a consciousness of guilt, we say no. We say it was more a conscience overborne with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and that wanted a story more than it wanted the truth.”

Tonight the investigation remains open, as state police continue to work to close the case surrounding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.