New Haven man arrested for harassing Fotis Dulos’ attornies, Norm Pattis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The case of murder suspect Fotis Dulos, his suicide, and his still-missing estranged wife, Jennifer, has attracted global media attention. The case has also landed Dulos’ defense attorney, Norm Pattis, in the spotlight. But recently, Pattis and his law partner received some unwanted attention.

Adam Davenport, 31, of New Haven was charged with harassing Fotis Dulos’s attorneys by calling Patiss’ office dozens of times over a period of months, during which his messages allegedly got increasingly threatening.

Court records show Davenport confessed to police he began making the phone calls to Norm Pattis and his partner Kevin Smith starting in September of last year.

Davenport – whose listed address is less than a mile from the lawyers’ office – allegedly made threats including “Smith is not safe” and “it’s gonna be real easy man, real easy” and later, “you better watch your back in the parking lot”

When police caught up with him, Davenport said he had “mental issues,” had recently lost his job, and had become infuriated after hearing Pattis present the now-infamous “Gone Girl” theory regarding Jennifer Dulos’s disappearance. The theory is based on a fictional character who fakes her murder and frames her husband.

At the time, Pattis was representing Fotis Dulos, the New Canaan man accused of murdering his wife Jennifer during a contentious divorce last May. Dulos committed suicide last month, the very morning he was meant to appear in court where a judge was reportedly going to revoke his bail.

The case generating international headlines, with journalists and online sleuths trumpeting every twist and turn. Each development attracted attention, both wanted and unwanted.

In a statement to News 8 Thursday, Attorney Norm Pattis said he is stunned by the “level of public interest, even the mass hysteria, regarding this case.”

“We’ve been the target of enormous commentary, some positive, some hostile. Almost none of those who have contacted us know anything about the case or the parties.” – Attorney to Fotis Dulos, Norm Pattis

Davenport appeared in court earlier this week. He’ll be before a judge again next Friday.