Paperwork filed to substitute estate for Fotis Dulos in lawsuit against in-laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The estate of Fotis Dulos is being sued by attorneys for his mother-in-law, Gloria Farber.

Attorney Richard Weinstein has filed paperwork to substitute the estate for Dulos, who died after an apparent suicide attempt last month.

Weinstein writes that Dulos defaulted on a mortgage guaranteed by his in-laws on the 4 Jefferson Crossing home in November 2018.

“After months of paying the mortgage for Dulos and his girlfriend to live in this palatial house, the Estate of Hilliard Farber and Gloria Farber were compelled to pay off the bank in exchange for assignment of the mortgage to the plaintiff Trust,” he writes, referring to a Trust set up to represent the interests of the Farber family.

The filing mentions other possible lienholders on the property including the Town of Farmington who appears to be owed more than $20,000 in back taxes. The estate is currently represented by court-appointed administrator attorney Christopher Hug.

Fotis Dulos was charged in the murder of his missing estranged wife, Jennifer Farber-Dulos.

Farber-Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019.