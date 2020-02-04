Photos show state of Fotis Dulos’ garage after apparent suicide attempt

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos’ loved ones including his best friend, Anna Curry, will remain at his Farmington home for the rest of the week. That’s according to the conservator now appointed to care for 4 Jefferson Crossing.

New photos show the broken glass pane left when Farmington police officers busted into Dulos’ garage after seeing him slumped over in the driver’s seat of his running black SUV.

In recent days, a dustpan was seen leaning against the SUV, shattered glass still on the floor. The garage door was busted and partially boarded up, and conservator Rob Giuffria said some locks on the house appear to have been fiddled with.













Giuffria, managing broker of Tea Leaf Realty in West Hartford, has now been appointed by the courts to care for the home.

“Making sure no one vandalizes the house, making sure the utilities are on, and making sure the house is secured,” Giuffria described his duties.

Saturday, he went to check on the home.

“Anna Curry came to the door. Very nice. I [told her] we’re here to take care of the house, how long do you think you’d be here? Because we’d like to make some type of orderly transition,” he said, adding, “They’re just getting Mr. Dulos’s affairs in order.”

The home is now the centerpiece of what appears to be a brewing battle between the duling estates of Dulos and his mother-in-law Gloria Farber. The two sides vied last week to put their own conservator in place even as Dulos lay dying from a suicide attempt.

An attorney for Dulos called the home a “safe haven” for his family.

“When I spoke with Ms. Curry, we’re all compassionate, and this is tough for everyone involved, so I don’t think anyone including the Farber estate wants to put them out of the house prematurely,” said Guiffria. “But there needs to be some type of orderly transition from when they move out and take care of his effects to when the house is preserved and ultimately sold.”

