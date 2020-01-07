Fotis Dulos charged with capital murder in case of missing estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Dulos, has been charged in connection with her possible killing and transferred to police custody.

Connecticut State Police arrested Dulos at his home in Farmington on Tuesday morning after officials believed they had enough proof that Jennifer was killed.

State police said Dulos was charged with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping. He is being held on a $6 million bond.

According to Dulos’ arrest warrant, the discovery of Jennifer’s blood and DNA on many objects throughout the crime scene — including zip ties — led investigators to charges of murder and kidnapping.

State police said Fotis’ one-time girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was also charged in the murder of Jennifer. Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Her bond is set to $2 million.

According to Troconis’ arrest warrant, the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connecticut said that based on his investigation, “the degree of blood loss [of Jennifer], as well as other factors, he was prepared to state that Jennifer Dulos had sustained an injury (or multiple injuries) which he would consider ‘non-survivable’ without medical intervention.”

Dr. Gill categorized the event as a ‘homicide of violence’ to likely include some combination of “traumatic, blunt-force injuries such as a bludgeoning/beating, and/or sharp-force injuries such as a stabbing/slashing.”

Both were taken into custody safely and without incident, state police said.

Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis held a news conference Tuesday evening.

He said he and Dulos were surprised by the arrests.

“I think a candid reader of this warrant will come away deeply disappointed…what we’re left with is a circumstantial ‘Who Done It?’ with holes large enough to drive a truck through.” – Norm Pattis, attorney to Fotis Dulos

State police have an active warrant on one-time Dulos civil Attorney Kent Mawhinney. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case.

News 8 confirmed Attorney Lee Gold, from West Hartford, is representing Mawhinney and was in touch with his client early Tuesday morning but has not heard from him since.

Connecticut State Police arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in Farmington Tuesday morning.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Dulos and Troconis were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in June.

In September, Dulos was charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence, while Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence. Both pleaded not guilty.

Superior Court Judge John Blawie issued a gag order in the case, barring Dulos and Pattis, from talking to the media. The ruling came on Sept. 12, 2019.

According to the arrest warrant, Dulos drove his employee’s red truck from his Farmington home to New Canaan on May 24 and left it near Waveny Park — the same area where Jennifer’s car was later found abandoned.

The pair was originally arrested a week after Jennifer went missing after they were allegedly caught on surveillance in Hartford dumping bags that were later found to contain Jennifer’s blood, some clothing, and items used for cleaning.

Blood was also found in her garage. Police believe she was the victim of an attack that someone then tried to clean up.

New Canaan police have received thousands of tips from the public. Those tips have led local and state police to lead investigations across the state.

State police spent weeks over the summer scouring through trash at the MIRA Facility in Hartford.

Tips also led investigators to a pond in Avon.

Dulos has been in and out of court for both criminal and civil hearings throughout 2019. He and his company, Fore Group, have been back and forth with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber fighting for monetary settlements. Fotis himself has been fighting Farber for custody of his and Jennifer’s five children in civil court.

A probate judge has removed both Dulos and Jennifer as guardians of their children in November and granted custody of the children to Farber.

Fotis and Jennifer were going through a two-year divorce case when she disappeared. In Jan. 2020, Fotis motioned for a judge to dismiss the divorce case, but a judge denied it.