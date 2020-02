(WTNH) — It’s been nearly a month since murder suspect Fotis Dulos died, but prosecutors continue fighting to keep the gag order in the case in place.

They’re asking the State Supreme Court to throw out the appeal to lift that gag order.

Dulos was charged with murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Farber-Dulos, who has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Prosecutors believe the charges will likely be dismissed following Dulos’ death.

No comment yet from his defense.