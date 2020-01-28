Emergency bond hearing for Fotis Dulos postponed

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources tell News 8 an emergency bond hearing was expected be held for Fotis Dulos on Tuesday at noon. It has since been postponed.
Dulos is currently free on a $6 million bond, but is under house arrest.
There are now questions on whether the insurance company tied to paying the $6 million bond Dulos posted will continue to back the costs.
This is the second bond hearing for Dulos in less than one week.
Dulos is charged in connection to Jennifer Farber Dulos‘ murder, and was previously arrested twice on tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges.
Dulos’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and Attorney Kent Mawhinney both face conspiracy to commit murder charges.
Farber Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019.
