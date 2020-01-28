Emergency bond hearing for Fotis Dulos postponed

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sources tell News 8 an emergency bond hearing was expected be held for Fotis Dulos on Tuesday at noon. It has since been postponed.

Hearing appears postponed. Courtroom locked and news camera told to leave (for now). Judge is being informed of possible medical emergency at Dulos’ home @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 28, 2020

Dulos is currently free on a $6 million bond, but is under house arrest.

Sources: Fotis Dulos may have his bond revoked, after collateral is reviewed by real estate company. In layman‘s terms, he may not have the money to make his $6 million bond @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 28, 2020

There are now questions on whether the insurance company tied to paying the $6 million bond Dulos posted will continue to back the costs.

Fotis Dulos’s attorney is in Stamford Superior Court for an emergency bond hearing. As he arrived he said there was nothing he could say right now. There is obviously some issue with the financing of Dulos’s $6 million bond. — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) January 28, 2020

This is the second bond hearing for Dulos in less than one week.

Dulos will have to prove that he has the collateral to maintain the $6 million bond he is currently out on. This is the second bond hearing for Dulos in less than one week @WTNH — Sabina Kuriakose (@SabinaKuriakose) January 28, 2020

Dulos is charged in connection to Jennifer Farber Dulos‘ murder, and was previously arrested twice on tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution charges.

Dulos’ ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis and Attorney Kent Mawhinney both face conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Farber Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019.

