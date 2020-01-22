Stamford State’s Attorney asking judge to revoke Fotis Dulos’ bond for violating the terms of his release

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford State’s Attorney is asking a judge to revoke Fotis Dulos’ $6 million bond for violating the terms of his release.

According to documents filed by State’s Attorney Richard Calangelo Wednesday, January 17th Dulos was seen getting out of his car and removing items from a memorial erected for his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, the murder of whom he is accused.

The documents say that the memorial is located at the end of Dulos’ private street – Jefferson Crossing in Farmington. The memorial included flowers, well wishes, and even pumpkins. Now, it’s just a snow-covered rock.

According to the Hartford Courant, on the same day Dulos was seen removing items from the memorial, a photo of him at the Stop&Shop on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford was sent to the Courant.

Dulos has been under house arrest since he posted bond last week after he was charged with Jennifer’s murder.

Farmington residents reacted to the latest turn of events in the Fotis Dulos murder case.

“I think it’s disrespectful towards his wife, I mean after everything that is happened to her and her family, it’s kind of like just dishonoring her…I just think it really says something about his character.” – Laura Klenner, Farmington

While there are no longer flowers or candles for Jennifer, something else has changed at the entrance to the Dulos home: there is a video surveillance sign warning people they are being monitored 24-7.

Could Dulos be observed on camera taking away parts of Jennifer’s memorial? The prosecuting attorney will only say he was observed doing it.

“He got the privilege to be under house arrest, and he’s going in abusing that, so he should have that privilege taken away.” – Elizabeth Davis, Farmington

Under the conditions of his house arrest, Dulos can only go to the doctor, to the lawyer, to work, or church, everything else is on a case by case basis, including his food shopping like he did last week.

The question now — did getting out of his vehicle to remove items from the memorial, violate those conditions?

The rock where the candles and flowers were located is not on property that Dulos owns. His house is beyond it. The rock is in an area, a common ground, in the front of the neighborhood.

Defense attorney Norm Pattis had a swift reaction to the accusations: “He got out of his car on the way home? Seriously? We need to get this trial on as quickly as possible to put an end to this nonsense.”

“It’s just very disrespectful, and if all of it is true, about what happened, let everyone grieve in peace rather than disrupting it.” – Georgia Hughes

Dulos will be in court in Stamford first thing Thursday morning. His attorney says they’re waving their right to a probable cause hearing and want to move straight to a speedy trial.