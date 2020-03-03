Stamford State’s Attorney to dismiss charges against Fotis Dulos

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford State’s Attorney plans to dismiss charges against Fotis Dulos during a court hearing on Tuesday.

The state’s attorney’s office said it plans to file a “nolle prosequi,” which means it will no longer prosecute Dulos, citing his suicide.

Dulos was charged with murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos before taking his own life in January.

‘If it takes my head to end this, so be it’: Fotis Dulos maintains his innocence in note left during apparent suicide

The prosecution of the two others charged in the case — Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney — will continue.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Troconis was also charged with tampering with evidence.

In February, Troconis pleaded not guilty to the conspiracy charge with her new lawyer by her side.

Her new lawyer, Criminal Defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn, said he plans to take a more aggressive approach to Troconis’ defense.