NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — State prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to seal records in the ongoing Michelle Troconis court case regarding if communication between her lawyer and another attorney is considered privileged.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in May 2019 at her New Canaan home. Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

The new motion asks to close the courtroom to the public during the privilege-waiver proceeding and requests for any files and documents filed in connection with the privilege-waiver proceeding to be sealed to the public.

The proceedings are scheduled for the middle of March and will address whether a letter written by Trononis’ lawyer to another attorney is a privileged communication, and then if it is, whether privilege attached to the letter is waived.

In October, the state moved to disqualify Troconis’ lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn, from the case. The prosecution has argued that Schoenhorn had a sweatshirt that he planned to use as proof that Fotis Dulos did not kill Jennifer, but has not answered questions about how he got the piece of clothing. He allegedly had it for a year before he turned it over to authorities.

Those unanswered questions, the state’s motion claims, means that he’s likely to be a “necessary witness” in the trial and is working under “a potential conflict of interest with the likelihood of it developing into a substantial actual conflict.”