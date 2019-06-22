State Police give update on results of Hartford trash facility search in case of Jennifer Dulos

Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella and other lead investigators looking into the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos just gave News 8 an update on the search from outside the MIRA trash to energy facility.

Anthony Guiliano said they have a dozen canine search and rescue dogs helping with the investigation.

Sgt. Ralph Soda said they are going through 30-35 tons of trash per 15 hour day. State Police added that the trash facility has been very cooperative with the investigation.

State police said investigators have been motivated to find evidence in the facility since day one and will continue their investigation for the time being.

State police have been searching through the trash at the facility for 19 days now.

Commissioner Rovella could not discuss specific details of the Dulos investigation but did say that they remain confident Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis were seen on surveillance video in the Ford Raptor on Albany Ave in Hartford disposing items. @WTNH— George Colli (@GeorgeColli) June 22, 2019

