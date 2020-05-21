1  of  2
Breaking News
State police investigating unoccupied Farmington home in search of Jennifer Dulos TRAFFIC: I-95 Northbound in Madison sees heavy delay due to truck accident

State police investigating unoccupied Avon home near Fotis Dulos’ home

The Dulos Case

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a new development in the investigation of missing New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos on Thursday morning.

State police are investigating an Avon property a half-mile down from Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home at 4 Jefferson Crossing.

State police say Fotis Dulos pulled a permit for a secluded house in that area in 2018. That house has been empty for the past year. It’s under renovation and in a heavily wooded area.

Jennifer is the estranged wife of the late Fotis Dulos, who died of an apparent suicide attempt in January 2020.

Fotis Dulos was facing murder charges in his wife’s disappearance. He was out on a $6 million bond at the time he died.

Jennifer has been missing for nearly one year; since May 24, 2019.

News 8’s Bob Wilson is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

State police investigating unoccupied Farmington home near Fotis Dulos' home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State police investigating unoccupied Farmington home near Fotis Dulos' home"

Development in Dulos May 21 2020

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Development in Dulos May 21 2020"

Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week with Harry Swartz

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Athletic Training Tip of the Week with Harry Swartz"

Protestors cut hair on Capitol steps in defiance of Governor Lamont's orders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protestors cut hair on Capitol steps in defiance of Governor Lamont's orders"

CT Checkup: During week to celebrate public works employees, East Hartford Public Works Dept. gives back to those in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: During week to celebrate public works employees, East Hartford Public Works Dept. gives back to those in need"

CT Checkup: During week to celebrate public works employees, East Hartford Public Works Dept. gives back to those in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: During week to celebrate public works employees, East Hartford Public Works Dept. gives back to those in need"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss