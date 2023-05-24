NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Jennifer Farber Dulos, a New Canaan mother of five, disappeared on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school.

Although her body has never been found, authorities believe Farber Dulos was killed by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. He was charged with her murder in January 2020 and died by suicide a few weeks later.

Two others charged in the case — Kent Mawhinney and Michelle Troconis — are still awaiting trial. Mawhinney, a former attorney and friend of Fotis Dulos’, and Troconis, Fotis Dulos’ ex-girlfriend, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Below is a timeline of the case, from the divorce filing to Farber Dulos’ disappearance to Fotis Dulos’ arrest and death to where the case stands now.