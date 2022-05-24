NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.

It wasn’t until January 2020 that her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested for her murder. A few weeks after his arrest, he died by suicide. Two others are still awaiting trial in connection with the case.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found.

On the third year since she disappeared, a statement from her family and friends was released:

May 24, 2022, marks three years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was murdered and disappeared. We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children. We are deeply grateful that Jennifer’s children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy and well. There is still an open investigation into Jennifer’s murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case. As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial. Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer’s memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends. Please also remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are never covered in the press, whose families and loved ones continue to grieve. You can help by supporting local organizations that assist survivors of intimate partner violence and by encouraging the press to give equal attention to all victims. Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos

Here’s a timeline of the case, from the divorce filing to Fotis Dulos’ arrest and death to where the case stands now.