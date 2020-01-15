Tracking Jennifer Dulos: An inside look at her disappearance, evidence that landed Fotis Dulos in jail

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH/ABC News) — Jennifer Dulos, has been missing for nearly eight months.

The mother of five was reported missing on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school.

Since then, Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber has been given custody of the kids. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has been arrested in her kidnapping and death, along with two others: Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney.

After finding Jennifer’s DNA evidence on several items, including zip ties, a car seat belonging to Dulos’ project manger, and trash bags, officials were able to tie Dulos to the crime and charge him with capital murder, murder, and kidnapping.

Troconis and Mawhinney are both facing conspiracy to commit murder.

News 8 worked with ABC News to create a comprehensive timeline of the case. Watch the video above for more information on how it has unfolded so far and why experts think officials have the right guy.