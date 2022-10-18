STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The woman charged in connection with the disappearance and death of New Canaan mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos, appeared in court on Tuesday.

The pre-trial hearing at Stamford Superior Court lasted less than five minutes, and the investigation surrounding Michelle Troconis continues. She’s at the center of the ongoing investigation into what happened to Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Troconis stepped inside the courtroom for the first time in more than a year.

“Not as much happened today as I thought was going to happen today,” Jon Schoenhorn, Troconis’ defense attorney said.

Troconis previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution in the disappearance and presumed death of Farber Dulos. The 50-year-old mother of five went missing on May 24, 2019, after dropping her children off at school. She has never been found.

Farber Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her presumed murder in January 2020. He died by suicide the next month.

“We’re not bitter, and we’re not accusing anybody of having driven him to his death, but we wonder why in the court of public opinion, the presumption of innocence was so quickly satisfied,” said attorney Norm Pattis, who represented Dulos.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend and was living with him in Farmington at the time of the presumed murder. State Police believe the pair drove to Hartford, where security cameras recorded them disposing of black plastic bags.

On Tuesday, Troconis walked out of court with her parents and sister by her side. A trial date has not been set.

Prosecutors filed a motion last week to disqualify Troconis’ attorney due to potential evidence he may have had access to. The hearing for that is scheduled for Nov. 29.