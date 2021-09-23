Troconis attorney files motion to suppress all past interrogation statements in Dulos case

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The attorney for Michelle Troconis has filed a motion with Stamford Superior Court Wednesday seeking to suppress the statements she has made during interrogations into the case of missing New Canaan mother of five, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Troconis and Farber’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, were dating when he was arrested in connection to Farber’s murder and disappearance. Troconis is also facing charges in connection to the case, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

In the motion, Attorney Jon Schoenhorn requested the courts to suppress all of Troconis’ statements from her interrogations with investigators regarding the Dulos case on or after June 1, 2019.

In the motion, Schoenhorn cites that the Miranda rights and interrogations were conducted in English, which is not Troconis’ main language. The attorney claims in the motion that interrogators knew Troconis would require a Spanish interpreter, but the interrogations were still conducted in English.

The motion also accuses investigators of pressuring her to waive her rights to counsel even though she “repeatedly asserted her constitutional rights to consult with an attorney prior to questioning.”

As a result, Schoenhorn claims the warrants in her arrests were unlawfully obtained.

Read the full motion below:

Troconis will return to court on Oct. 7.