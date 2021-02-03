Troconis’ attorney filling motion to dismiss charges against her in Dulos murder investigation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New developments Wednesday in the Jennifer Dulos murder investigation. Michelle Troconis‘ attorney is filing a motion to dismiss the charges against her.

This as her co-defendant may testify against her.

The Assistant State’s Attorney says Fotis Dulos‘s former attorney, Kent Mawhinney, will be a state’s witness.

This if Dulos’ one-time girlfriend, Troconis’, case goes to trial.

Both defendants are released on bond. They pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder charges in the death of the New Canaan mother of five.

The main suspect in her death, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos, died by suicide January 2020.