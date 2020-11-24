Troconis’ attorney requests access to prosecutors’ evidence at Dulos case hearing

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, suspect in the case of missing New Canaan mom, Jennifer Farber Dulos, faced a judge Tuesday morning in a virtual court appearance.

She is facing conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice charges in the case.

We are inching towards the trial in this case. Troconis remains free on bond, but she had her video off during most of the hearing.

During the hearing, her attorney argued for access to evidence including surveillance video of a person on a bike that state police cited in their arrest warrants against Fotis Dulos and Troconis. Attorney Jon Schoenhorn also asked for photos of what he said was a strip search done on Troconis, saying he is concerned those photos were never turned over by police. Prosecutors agreed.

Next, Schoenhorn argued for document access to a custody evaluation done by a psychologist of Jenner Farber Dulos as part of divorce proceedings. State police applied for a search warrant for that document at the time Jennifer went missing, but the family court judge sealed it.

Judge Blawie said he wants to see the document himself and told prosecutors to turn it over.

Finally, there was jurisdiction over whether Troconis’ trial should be held in Stamford or Hartford.

Her attorney says she’s charged with conspiracy and tampering with evidence, peculiarly tied to trash bags dumped by Dulos on Albany Ave. The judge delayed that decision until January.