1  of  2
Live Now
Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Unpacking the Jennifer Dulos case with a local defense attorney

The Dulos Case

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — An estranged husband, his former girlfriend, and a lawyer: all facing charges in the murder of New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos. News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta sits down with local attorney Greg Cerritelli to unpack the evidence.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss