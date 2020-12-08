‘We’re dealing with a disgraced ex-lawyer who has other legal problems in other courts’: Attorney for Troconis fires back at Mawhinney

(WTNH) — One of two surviving codefendants in the case of missing mother Jennifer Farber Dulos is finally talking to investigators. But the attorney for his accused co-conspirator is firing back.

Kent Mawhinney allegedly told state police detectives in August that the late Fotis Dulos and his ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis asked Mawhinney to help “get rid of Jennifer.”

A request Mawhinney says he denied. months after making the alleged statement. Mawhinney was released from prison after a judge drastically reduced his bond and prosecutors made no objection. Criminal Defense Attorney Jon Schoenhorn has taken on Troconis’s case.

In court filings, he calls Mawhinney a jailhouse informant and says Mawhinney has nothing to lose and everything to gain from making his new claims with little supporting evidence.

“I am fully prepared to cross-examine Mr. Mawhinney. We’re dealing with a disgraced ex-lawyer who has other legal problems in other courts,” Schoenhorn says.

The conspiracy to commit murder cases against Troconis and Mawhinney continues to wind through the court system.

