What’s next after Fotis Dulos’ death? Can his case still go to trial?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Christopher Morano weighed in on the future of the Fotis Dulos trial without Dulos.

He said his apparent suicide should not be judged as an admission of guilt.

“I can’t say that,” Morano said. “Why anyone decides to end their life is deeply personal and held deeply within themselves, and anyone who tries to infer from that is leaping forward.”

Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis is trying to keep the case moving forward so he has an opportunity to — in his words — prove Dulos’ innocence in the killing of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos — who has been missing for nearly eight months.

However, Morano believes convincing a judge to allow the case to move forward will be a tough sell.

“Our murder statute says that a person is guilty of murder and it goes on to say how a person, not an entity.”

As for the two other people charged in the case, Dulos’ former attorney, Kent Mawhinney and Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are still facing conspiracy to commit murder charges.

“I think Mr. Mawhinney’s case isn’t affected either way,” he said.

As for Troconis, who authorities have said has been cooperative, Morano said there’s one move she can make that could give her some leniency.

“I think her case will go along just as it would’ve before,” he said. “There is one difference. If she was ever seeking a plea bargain based upon her cooperation, it’s only going to get credit for the cooperation she’s given so far. There is no other cooperation that can be given because his case is over. Except in one area and that is if she knows where Jennifer is located. This is the time to speak up. That would be the ultimate example of cooperation.”