NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, a woman allegedly connected to the case is set to stand trial.

Michelle Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at Farber Dulos’ New Canaan home.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found, and she is presumed dead. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Troconis has denied any involvement in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Ahead of her trial, which is set to start on Jan. 8, here is where the case stands:

What she’s accused of

Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

In an interrogation video, Troconis said that on the day of Farber Dulos’ disappearance, she dropped her daughter off at school, ran errands and had lunch with Dulos at their home in Farmington. They then went to one of Dulos’ properties to clean it.

Later that evening, she said she and Dulos went to grab coffee in West Hartford. On the way there, she said Dulos dumped trash bags while she was in the truck.

Troconis has said she didn’t know what was in the bags.

Video allegedly shows Troconis discarding a package that contained old license plates in a storm drain. Her defense has argues there is no proof the person in the video is her.

The debate over evidence

Pretrial arguments heard in December focused on two sets of evidence — Troconis’ cell phone, and her interrogation videos.

A judge approved a motion to suppress evidence from the cellphone, which was seized in 2019 without a warrant.

Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, unsuccessfully argued to have her taped interviews with police thrown out, as well. He argued that she was pushed to answer questions, was fatigued and denied basic rights, including repeatedly asking for her attorney and struggling with a language barrier.

Schoenhorn has launched other unsuccessful attempts regarding different sets of evidence. In August, a court rejected his appeal to unseal documents in the custody case between Dulos and Fotis Dulos.

Trial details

Jury selection for the case began on Oct. 4 and finished about three weeks later. The 12 people selected include six jurors and six alternates. Schoenhorn argued that not having 12 jurors was unconstitutional, and has said that some of the arguments he makes at trial are “based on the fact that if the U.S. Supreme Court decides that it’s unconstitutional, no matter what happens, it would require a reversal if anything bad were to happen,” he previously told News 8.

Schoenhorn, lost an attempt this fall to move the case from Stamford to a Hartford courthouse.

Last year, the prosecution moved to try and disqualify Schoenhorn from representing Troconis, arguing that he could be called as a witness because he had a hoodie potentially linked to the case for more than a year before he handed it over to authorities. The motion was dropped earlier this year after both sides agreed not to introduce the piece of clothing at trial.

The family and friends of Farber Dulos released a statement regarding the proceedings being underway.

“It is hard to believe that almost four and a half years have elapsed since Jennifer disappeared, and she still has not been found. Every day, we miss her voice, her laugh, her gentle demeanor, her inner and outer strength, her insight, her guidance, her determination, her way with words, her love, her faith, her goodness. Many thanks to all who have helped to keep Jennifer’s memory alive.

We are relieved that the trial process is underway, and we are endlessly grateful to the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s office for their commitment, diligent work, and support.”

What else is next?

Kent Mawhinney, a former attorney and friend of Fotis Dulos’ and Troconis, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

A judge lifted Mawhinney’s house arrest in May. He is able to travel throughout Connecticut but will have to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts.