NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years later, it’s still a mystery what happened to New Canaan mom Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The 50-year-old mother of five was last seen in May 2019 taking her children to school. The search for her led investigators to her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and their contentious divorce.

Police suspected that Dulos plotted with his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and former attorney Kent Mawhinney to kill his wife. He has since died by suicide.

Now, the case against Troconis and Mawhinney is heading to court. But the question remains — what happened to Jennifer?

“Everyone is waiting on pins and needs,” said Beverly Sillary, who knew Farber Dulos. “Will Jennifer get justice? I pray she does.”

Ken Gray, a former FBI agent and a criminal justice professor at the University of New Haven, has followed the case from the beginning. He points to the other two suspects, Troconis and Mawhinney, who have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Meanwhile, the search for her body continues.

“You can’t get closure on this case, at least for the family members, until her body is found,” Gray said.

On the anniversary of the disappearance, Carrie Luft, a friend of Farber Dulos, released a statement on behalf of the Farber family:

We continue to grieve the loss of her loving devotion to her children and family, her friendship, courage, brilliance, humor, and singular ability to touch the lives of the people she encountered. Farber family

Ryan McGuigan, a former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney, is among those awaiting the upcoming trials.

He anticipates tough cases for the prosecution.

“Because A – you don’t have a body, and B – because the main conspirator in the case is now deceased,” McGuigan said. “They are going to be difficult cases for the state. What you’ll be interested in seeing is what their evidence is, and how strong it is.”

Troconis is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a pre-trial motion. The state’s attorney’s office in Stamford said the office is committed to prosecuting those they say are responsible for Fotis Dulos’ death, and to seek justice for her friends and family.