Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back To School
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Hispanic Heritage Month
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
More money is coming to small businesses in CT, but trade group says it’s not enough
Video
Top Stories
Helicopters, search parties out in Bridgeport looking for missing 84-year-old woman
Second stimulus checks: No $1,200 payments before Election Day, negotiations to continue
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Epsilon may become a hurricane near Bermuda
Car stolen with dog inside leads to social media hunt and rescue on interstate
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
8 Things To Do
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Hartford Athletic
Hartford Athletic Live
High School
New England Patriots
NY Giants
UConn Huskies
NBA
MLB
NHL
Masters Report
Top Stories
The Latest: Pentatonix to sing national anthem for Game 1
Top Stories
Man United wins again at PSG; Messi scores in Barca rout
Football rules nationally, Dodgers in Los Angeles
Rays, Dodgers set lineups for Game 1 of the World Series
Seahawks keep top spot in AP Pro32; Steelers, Titans move up
CT Style
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Health Matters
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Land N’ Sea Powersports to hold winter open house with major deals
Video
Top Stories
Standard Oil of CT proudly sponsors News 8’s ‘Positively Pink’ campaign
Video
Top Stories
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar Offers Brunch!
Video
Law Down: Navigating your workers’ compensation case
Video
Family Centered Services of CT holds virtual ‘Walk to End Domestic Violence’
Video
Sentinel Asset Management helps with retirement planning
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5:30pm
Protected: Election Results
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Trending Stories
News 8 Newscasts
Good grief! ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ no longer on TV
Officials change recommendations for travelers flying into CT
Video
Today’s Forecast
Drunk couple drove wrong-way on Route 9 with kids in car, CT State Police say
Video
Don't Miss
News 8 to broadcast debate between candidates for CT’s Third Congressional District, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Video
Welcome to NewsNation
Video
More Don't Miss