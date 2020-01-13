2020 Oscar nominations: See the full list

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae and “Star Trek” actor John Cho were selected by the Academy to announce the contenders. The live stream, which started at 5:18 a.m. PT / 8:18 a.m. ET, were streamed here.

The star-studded award show, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC, will be without a host for the second year in a row.

Standout films like “Marriage Story,” “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “1917” and “The Farewell,” among others, were expected to secure nominations at the 2020 Oscars.

Here’s the full list below:

Best Picture

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit””Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

“Ford V. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“JoJo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Original Score

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated Short Film

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Live Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into The Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

Documentary Short

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Documentary Feature

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Steve Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Original Screenplay