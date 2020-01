NEW YORK, NY (WTNH) — Nineties sitcom ‘The Nanny’ is coming to Broadway as a musical.

Series star, Fran Drescher, is tied to the project. She’ll create the premise along with actress and writer, Rachel Bloom, who created and starred in the TV show ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’.

Bloom will also write the music with Grammy Award-winning musician Adam Schlesinger.

No production schedule for the new ‘Nanny’ musical has been announced.