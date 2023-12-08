(WTNH) — Ryan O’Neal, the Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in “Love Story” and “Paper Moon,” died Friday at 82, his son said.

“Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade. Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. My everlasting thanks to his team,” Patrick O’Neal, a Los Angeles sportscaster, posted on Instagram in a lengthy three-post tribute.

He did not give a cause. Ryan O’Neal was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, a decade after he was first diagnosed with chronic leukemia.

“My father, Ryan O’Neal, has always been my hero,” Patrick O’Neal wrote, adding, “He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop.”

The actor was also known for his decadeslong relationship with “Charlie’s Angels” star Farrah Fawcett.

O’Neal had four children — Tatum and Griffin, whom he had with his first wife, actress Joanna Moore; Patrick, whom he had with his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young; and Redmond James Fawcett, his son with Farrah Fawcett.