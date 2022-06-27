CAPE VINCENT, NY (WSYR) — New York State Police say Mary Mara, who worked in Hollywood for nearly 35 years, drowned in the St. Lawrence River Sunday.

Mara, 61, was found in the river by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance around 8:10 a.m. in the Town of Cape Vincent, located about 90 miles north of Syracuse near the U.S.-Canada border.

According to a press release, State Police believe Mara drowned while swimming. The investigation is ongoing, and the body has been taken to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 19: Body of Evidence” — Joe Pantoliano and Mary Mara star in THE HANDLER, an edgy drama that revolves around FBI Agent, Joe Renato, as he trains and handles agents who go undercover to solve crimes at all levels of Los Angeles diverse society, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Tony Esparza/CBS via Getty Images)

Mara, who resided in Cape Vincent, was a Syracuse native. She graduated from Corcoran High School before heading to San Francisco State University and Yale.

From there, Mara went on to appear in more than 20 movies and 40 television shows, including “West Wing,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and “Love Potion No. 9.” Her other roles include Jill on “Lost,” Loretta Sweet on “ER,” and Nance on “Shameless,” according to her IMDb page.