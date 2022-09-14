UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled.

While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said.

The Uncasville show will now kick-off his fall stand-up tour, followed by gigs in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The tour is also set to feature a special guest.

Tickets will head on sale this Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. Find tickets via Mohegan Sun here.

Sandler, a successful actor, writer, musician, and producer, is best-known for smash-hit films like “50 First Dates,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Grown Ups,” and most recently, “Hustle.”