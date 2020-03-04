Alex Trebek provides health update one-year after cancer diagnosis

(WTNH) — Long-time ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek has released a video update regarding the status of his health since his stage-4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis one year ago.

Trebek starts off saying that only 18-percent of stage-4 pancreatic cancer patients survive in the first year, and that he is proud to reach the one-year mark.

He says he jokes with friends that “the cancer won’t kill me, but the chemo treatments will.”

Though the chance of a two-year survival rate is only at 7-percent, Trebek says his doctor is certain that he will make it to see his second anniversary of survival.

Trebek ends his update saying, “If we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible.”

