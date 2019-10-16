AMC Theaters launches on demand service

(CNN) — The largest movie theater chain in the world is dipping into the streaming world.

Tuesday AMC Theatres announced it is launching AMC Theatres On Demand.

The digital movie service allows customers to rent or buy a new movie after it has completed its run in theaters.

To take part in service, AMC says you first have to be a member of its Stubs loyalty program.

The company states the list of options will include 2,000 films. Older films will also be offered.

The online video store is set to open this week.

AMC says the service does not have a paid subscription. Instead, much like at the movies, you pay as you make a purchase.