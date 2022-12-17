(WTNH) — This year’s nine Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year includes actors and musicians who flowered in 2022.

They are: Sadie Sink, Stephanie Hsu, Tenoch Huerta, Joaquina Kalukango, Iman Vellani, Daryl McCormack, Tobe Nwigwe, Simone Ashley and Danielle Deadwyler. Three of them have connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several had important starts on Broadway.

Sink found a breakthrough on “Stranger Things” and “The Whale,” while Hsu also was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she was asked to play both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain in the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”