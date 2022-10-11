NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most-watched prime-time television programs for the week of Oct. 3-9:

1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC, 15.88 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.85 million.

3. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, 10.86 million.

4. “The OT,” Fox, 10.46 million.

5. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.96 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.62 million.

7. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.35 million.

8. College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS, 7.15 million.

9. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.98 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 6.97 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.96 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.92 million.

13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.75 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.56 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.47 million.

16. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.4 million.

17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.21 million.

18. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.97 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.95 million.

20. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.91 million.