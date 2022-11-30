NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album,” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys, early next year.

“GRRR Live!” contains songs recorded live on Dec. 15, 2012, at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. That night saw guest appearances by The Black Keys (“Who Do You Love?”), Clark and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) and hometown hero Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”).

Shown on pay-per-view in 2012, the concert has not otherwise been available to fans until now.

It also features some of the band’s greatest hits, including “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It),” “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Sympathy For the Devil” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

The 24-track collection will be released on Feb. 10 in vinyl, CD, DVD, digital and Blu-ray formats.