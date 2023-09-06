NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Groban, John Mellencamp,Tracy Morgan and the ever-present Jon Stewart will stand up at this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedians and musicians including Jimmy Carr, Ronny Chieng, Shane Gillis, The War and Treaty and Rita Wilson. Stewart has been a steady presence at the annual event.

This year’s event will take place Nov. 6 at David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Since its inception, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $70 million to help all veterans and military families.

Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.

“Stand Up for Heroes will shine a light on the incredible service and sacrifice of our veterans, service members, and their families, and raise important funds to support the men and women who have had our back and who now need us to have theirs,” Woodruff said in a statement.

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale Wednesday through bobwoodrufffoundation.org and the Lincoln Center box office.

