At the Movies: ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’, ‘Belfast’ and ‘Tick Tick Boom’

(WTNH)– Starring Darby Camp from HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies,’ SNL’s Kenan Thompson and John Cleese are all playing second banana to a huge red dog that Cleese gives the child, who is being bullied at prep school.

She asks how big he’ll get and Cleese says “depends how much you love him.” Fans of the scholastic book series know she loves that dog a lot.

‘Belfast’ is director Kenneth Branagh’s childhood brought to life, with ’50 Shades’ star Jamie Dornan playing him.

His 1960’s northern Ireland upbringing goes from black and white to color and looks to be an Oscar contender.

Another Oscar contender could be ‘Tick Tick Boom’ where Andrew Garfield plays Jonathan Larson, the man who wrote the musical ‘Rent’.

From Spider-Man to Jim Bakker earlier this year, and learning how to sing for this movie, Garfield proves he’s here to stay.

But will he play spidey again? We’ll find out next month.