At the Movies: ‘Dune’ and ‘The French Dispatch’

(WTNH) – ‘Dune’ has been remade and it has quite the cast. Oscar nominee Timothy Chalamet, Emmy-winner Zendaya, Oscar Isacc, and Jason Mamoa are part of the cast.

Timmy has to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to make sure there is a future. Only those who can conquer their own fears can survive.

At two-and-a-half hours, they get as much of the book it’s based on in. ‘Dune’ is jam-packed and it’s going to be a lot of people’s favorite.

Chalamet’s pulling double duty, also starring in Wes Anderson’s latest quirky flick, ‘The French Dispatch.’ Anderson regulars Bill Murrary and Owen Wilson are there as a fictional Kansas newspaper goes to print with its final issue.

Anderson calls it a love letter to journalists, but his is a curious love.