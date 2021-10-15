At the Movies: ‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘The Last Duel’

(WTNH) – ‘Halloween Kills’ arrives! How many times do you have to kill Michael Myers for it to take?

Jamie Lee Curtis is about to find out, but another ‘Halloween’ movie is coming out next October, so we already know how this latest is going to end, or not end.

Curtis returned in 2018 and killed it at the box office. This one picks up where that ended. She’s up for taking him on again, but what’s cool this time is she gets the whole town of Haddonfield in on it too, including Anthony Michael Hall. If he can’t kill Myers, no one can.

‘The Last Duel’ reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for the first time. They’ve also got Adam Driver.