NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — “Halloween Ends.” Does it really though? It does for Jamie Lee Curtis. Moreover, for her Laurie Strode.

Curtis earned her reputation as “the scream queen” with 1978’s “Halloween,” when we first met Michael Myers. But she ain’t screaming anymore. When Curtis returned to the franchise in 2018, Strode was now big on taking Michael on, and she’s been doing it ever since.

2021’s “Halloween Kills” left us all hanging as the entire town came for Myers, including more folks from that first film, like Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards. But it became clear that Strode is the one that’s going to have to finish him off.

In “Halloween Ends,” it’s either her or him, which means “Freddy vs. Michael” will go into production in early 2023.