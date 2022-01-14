At the Movies: ‘Scream’

(WTNH) – Word is that ‘Scream’ is neither sequel nor reboot. The word sequel has been invented just for it. It still stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. They’re joined by newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jack Quaid, son of Dennis.

They’ll be killed off by Ghostface quickly enough and Campbell’s Sidney Prescott won’t because the fact is Ghostface isn’t really that good.

With ‘Scream’ it’s been 26 years and the movie is full of winking at the camera comedy, with a horror franchise called ‘Stab’ still going strong inside the universe.

You’ll scream at ‘Scream.’