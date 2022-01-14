At the Movies: ‘Scream’

Entertainment

by: Vinnie Penn

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Word is that ‘Scream’ is neither sequel nor reboot. The word sequel has been invented just for it. It still stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. They’re joined by newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jack Quaid, son of Dennis.

They’ll be killed off by Ghostface quickly enough and Campbell’s Sidney Prescott won’t because the fact is Ghostface isn’t really that good.

With ‘Scream’ it’s been 26 years and the movie is full of winking at the camera comedy, with a horror franchise called ‘Stab’ still going strong inside the universe.

You’ll scream at ‘Scream.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss