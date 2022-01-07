At the Movies: ‘The 355,’ ‘Being the Ricardos’

Entertainment

by: Vinnie Penn

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) – Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Oscar-winner Lupita N’Yongo are just a couple of the ladies that make up ‘The 355.’ There’s basically five Jason Bourne’s here.

None of them have amnesia, and you won’t forget this action-packed movie. Chastain is who came up with the idea for a female-led spy movie with different agents and officers joining forces for a one-off to stop a terrorist organization from starting World War III.

The Winter Soldier is here too: Sebastian Stan and this won’t be a one-off.

Nicole Kidman in ‘Being the Ricardos’ is shocking many in her role at Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin movie. With Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz and JK Simmons killing it as William Frawley.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss